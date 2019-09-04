|
Harold O. Jones 1919 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Harold O. Jones, 100, of Springfield, Illinois, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Regency Healthcare Center in Springfield.
A celebration of Harold's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 6th at the First Baptist Church in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 3593 Middle Road Bettendorf, Iowa 52722. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.
He is survived by his son, Randy (Paula) Jones of Springfield; daughters, Sherry (Tom) Brown of Southern Pines, North Carolina, Joy (Rick) Smith of Prescott, Arizona; and a grandson, Kevin Jones of Springfield.
Online condolences may be shared with Harold's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019