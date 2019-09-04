Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold O. Jones


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold O. Jones Obituary
Harold O. Jones 1919 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Harold O. Jones, 100, of Springfield, Illinois, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Regency Healthcare Center in Springfield.
A celebration of Harold's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 6th at the First Baptist Church in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 3593 Middle Road Bettendorf, Iowa 52722. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.
He is survived by his son, Randy (Paula) Jones of Springfield; daughters, Sherry (Tom) Brown of Southern Pines, North Carolina, Joy (Rick) Smith of Prescott, Arizona; and a grandson, Kevin Jones of Springfield.
Online condolences may be shared with Harold's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now