Harold Oliver Smith 1925 - 2019
Normal, IL—Harold Oliver Smith, 93, of Normal, formerly of Chatham, died April 27, 2019, in Normal. He was born December 28, 1925, in Springfield. He married Beverly June Workman. She survives.
Interment will take place at Chatham Cemetery in Chatham, Illinois on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. There will be a meal to follow at the Chatham United Methodist Church.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 7 to May 8, 2019