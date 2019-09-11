|
|
Harold R. Deloney, Jr. 1960 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Harold R. Deloney, Jr., 59 of Springfield, died at 2:36 pm, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. John's Hospital, surrounded by family and friends. He was born April 8, 1960 in Springfield to Harold R. and Mildred Walden Deloney, Sr., and spent his life in the Capitol City.
Survivors include one sister, Lana Ankrom of Riverton; her children, Andrew and Chris (Ona) Ankrom and their children Benjamin and Christina; one brother, Bruce (Sondra) Deloney of Divernon; his children, Amber Deloney and Kylee Deloney; Christine Deloney of Springfield, mother of Chelsea Deloney and Jessica (Daniel) Jordan and their children, Kynadee, Daniel Jr., and with one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Harold worked for County Market for six years and prior to that he was the primary caretaker for his father until he passed in 2013.
He enjoyed being a handyman and taking care of many people. "Harold was a skilled craftsman who always went the extra mile," said his friend Steve Morrill. "He had a Ph.D. in common sense, and literally could fix anything. More importantly, he was a kind and generous soul who will be sorely missed."
"Harold had a heart of gold and was a very genuine man," his brother Bruce said. "He was a beloved uncle to my four daughters, who looked up to him as a man of unfailing character and decency."
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11 am, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home -Springfield. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Fire Station #8.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019