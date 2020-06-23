Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Harold's life story with friends and family

Harold Randolph "Randy" Nobis

Arenzville, IL - Harold Randolph "Randy" Nobis, 72, passed on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.



