Harold Randolph "Randy" Nobis
Arenzville, IL - Harold Randolph "Randy" Nobis, 72, passed on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
JUN
24
Service
04:30 PM
The link to stream the service will be available on Randy's Tribute Wall at airsman-hires.com just prior to the ceremony
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
