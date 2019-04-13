|
Harper Elizabeth Reidy 2019
Springfield, IL—Harper Elizabeth Reidy, the infant daughter of Michael "Joe" Reidy, Jr. and Madaline Cunningham-Reidy, was born and entered eternal rest on April 7, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019