The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Resources
More Obituaries for Harper Reidy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harper Elizabeth Reidy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harper Elizabeth Reidy Obituary
Harper Elizabeth Reidy 2019
Springfield, IL—Harper Elizabeth Reidy, the infant daughter of Michael "Joe" Reidy, Jr. and Madaline Cunningham-Reidy, was born and entered eternal rest on April 7, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Download Now