Harriet Ann Marshall 1958 - 2019
Atlanta, GA—Harriet Ann Marshall, born September 1, 1958 - April 21, 2019, formerly of Springfield, was called home on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Marshall; and sisters, Debra Alexander and Alice Marshall.
She was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church. She worked many years at St. John's Hospital.
She is survived by three daughters, LaToya Marshall, Brandi (Victor) Marshall-Huggins and Tiffany Marshall; mother, Iner Marshall; one, brother Lafayette (Carolyn) Turner; two sisters, Delores Newman and Gail Marshall; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Family will greet friends from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at St. Paul A.M.E. Church. Service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Dr. Kathleen M. Wright, Pastor, will deliver the
eulogy assisted by Rev. Eve Blackwell-Lewis.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019