Harriet G. Beckey 1936 - 2019
Riverton, IL—Harriet G. Beckey, 83, of Riverton died at 12:30 am, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Villa Healthcare East. She was born August 3, 1936 in Springfield, to Walter and Edith (Hartman) Greenwalt. She married Lyle Beckey on April 19, 1958 and he preceded her in death on April 20, 2013.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include one daughter, Kimberly Sue Beckey of Riverton; one son, Kevin Walter (Cindy) Beckey of Honokaa, HI; one grandson, Joshua D. (Katie) Beckey of Keystone, NE; one niece; one nephew and several cousins.
Harriet was a resident of Riverton all of her life. She retired from Lincoln Land Community College after many years of service.
Harriet belonged to Riverton United Methodist Church and was a member of Riverton United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, past Worthy Matron of Flower City Chapter #152, was an advisor for Riverton Assembly of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls and member of the Order of the Amaranth.
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10 am, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Floyd Blackard officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riverton United Methodist Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019