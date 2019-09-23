Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Beckey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet G. Beckey


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriet G. Beckey Obituary
Harriet G. Beckey 1936 - 2019
Riverton, IL—Harriet G. Beckey, 83, of Riverton died at 12:30 am, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Villa Healthcare East. She was born August 3, 1936 in Springfield, to Walter and Edith (Hartman) Greenwalt. She married Lyle Beckey on April 19, 1958 and he preceded her in death on April 20, 2013.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include one daughter, Kimberly Sue Beckey of Riverton; one son, Kevin Walter (Cindy) Beckey of Honokaa, HI; one grandson, Joshua D. (Katie) Beckey of Keystone, NE; one niece; one nephew and several cousins.
Harriet was a resident of Riverton all of her life. She retired from Lincoln Land Community College after many years of service.
Harriet belonged to Riverton United Methodist Church and was a member of Riverton United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, past Worthy Matron of Flower City Chapter #152, was an advisor for Riverton Assembly of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls and member of the Order of the Amaranth.
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10 am, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Floyd Blackard officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riverton United Methodist Church.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now