Harry D. Meacham
Harry D. Meacham 1956 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Harry D. Meacham, 64, of Springfield, IL passed away after a hard and courageous fight with cancer August 24, 2020 surrounded by the love of his life and his loving family in his home.
Harry D. Meacham was born on August 10, 1956 in Medina, New York, the son of Robert and Lucy Meacham. Harry was preceded in death by his parents and two of his best dogs ever, Honkey Tonk and Charlie.
Harry is survived by the love of his life, Vickie McGuar; his brother, Robert R. Meacham Jr. (Diane), three sisters, Rita Meacham and Cindy Meacham of Springfield, and Deborah Crocher of Wyoming; his beloved dog, Dixie; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and friends.
He enjoyed being an active member of Laurel United Methodist Church, playing with his dogs, riding his Harley motorcycle, telling jokes and sharing music.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 19, 2020 from 11:00am till 12:00noon at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 North 5th St. Springfield, IL. Following the Celebration of Life, his ashes will be laid to rest at Rochester Cemetery. Dr. Reverend Kent Lolling of Laurel United Methodist Church will be officiating. Masks will be required to enter the funeral home and only a certain number of attendees will be allowed at one time as per CDC and State of Illinois guidelines.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-5755
