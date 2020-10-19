1/1
Harry David Burge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry David Burge 1932 - 2020
Dawson, IL—Harry David Burge, 88, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born April 22, 1932, to Harry "Bunny" and Elizabeth (Crawford) Burge. He married Clara L. Dickerson on October 18, 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Clara and son-in-law, Joseph Henton.
Dave entered the United States Army on October 29, 1952 and was honorably discharged on October 11, 1954, attaining the rank of Corporal. He joined the Illinois State Police on October 31, 1955 and retired as Superintendent on March 31, 1988. He graduated from the FBI Academy and was a member and chairman of the Law Enforcement Intelligence Unit (LEIU). He served as president on the board of directors for Sangamo Chapter Credit Union.
He is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline "Jak" Henton; granddaughters, Jonni (Jim) Gilman and Jennifer Luman-Henton; great-grandchildren, Logan, Kayla, Jevin and Jailee; and great-great-granddaughter, Amelia.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Camp Butler National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved