Harry David Burge 1932 - 2020Dawson, IL—Harry David Burge, 88, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.He was born April 22, 1932, to Harry "Bunny" and Elizabeth (Crawford) Burge. He married Clara L. Dickerson on October 18, 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Clara and son-in-law, Joseph Henton.Dave entered the United States Army on October 29, 1952 and was honorably discharged on October 11, 1954, attaining the rank of Corporal. He joined the Illinois State Police on October 31, 1955 and retired as Superintendent on March 31, 1988. He graduated from the FBI Academy and was a member and chairman of the Law Enforcement Intelligence Unit (LEIU). He served as president on the board of directors for Sangamo Chapter Credit Union.He is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline "Jak" Henton; granddaughters, Jonni (Jim) Gilman and Jennifer Luman-Henton; great-grandchildren, Logan, Kayla, Jevin and Jailee; and great-great-granddaughter, Amelia.Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Camp Butler National Cemetery.