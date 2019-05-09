|
|
Harry E. Cruse 1924 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Harry E. Cruse, 94, of Springfield, died at 8:50 pm, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his residence.
He was born September 9, 1924 in Pierson Station, IL, to Harry and Ruth Morris Cruse. He married Susan Warke on September 15, 1951 and she preceded him in death on November 29, 2009.
Harry attended Atwood-Hammond High School, received his B.S. in Business Administration at Millikin University, and his M.A. in Public Policy at University of Illinois. Harry worked at CMS for the State of Illinois his entire career.
Harry was a US Army veteran having served bravely during WWII and was a Purple Heart recipient. He was a member of the Club, VFW and First Congregational UCC for sixty years. Harry's favorite pastime was kicking the tires of 'old' cars. He owned and restored several classics.
Survivors include two sons, Dale (Janet) Cruse of Chatham and Barry (Lisa) Cruse of Wheaton; four grandchildren, Carolyn, Brian, Katie and Kevin and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Marjorie Collins and brother, Donald Cruse.
Always gentle and kind. Always the peacemaker. Always the wisest person in the room. Always in our hearts! Always our HERO!
Graveside Service: 2 pm, Monday, May 13, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Pastor Dan Dexter officiating and military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia Home, 6300 North Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 11 to May 12, 2019