Harry Ross
Viewing
Saturday, May 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Harry L. "Bobby" Ross Obituary
Harry "Bobby" L. Ross 1958 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Harry "Bobby" L. Ross 61, departed this life on May 1, 2020 in Springfield, IL, the son of Harry L. Ross Sr. and Leona Douglas-Ross.
Harry was preceded in death by; his parents; Harry L. Ross Sr. and Leona L. Douglas-Ross.
He leaves to cherish memories: daughters; Brianna Ross and Paris Martin, son; Nichols Ross of Decatur, IL, sister; Anita (Michael) Moore of Springfield, IL, aunt; Thelma Douglas, nephew; Trent Moore, three grandchildren, and a host of family members and friends.
Viewing Only: 10:00am-12:00pm Saturday, May 16, 2020, Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Interment: Private.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 14 to May 15, 2020
