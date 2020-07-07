1/1
Hasse T. Coleman
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hasse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hasse T. Coleman 1949 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Hasse T. Coleman 70, departed this life, June 25th, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 16th, 1949 in Springfield, to Hasse T. Coleman and Pauline Harvey Coleman.
Viewing Services are Friday July 10, 2020, Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Viewing 10:00am-12:00pm.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE.
FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE. In Lieu of Flowers Donations can be sent to Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 27, 2020
Chantel, rejoice that Mr. Coleman is at PEACE! You are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Clay Family
Friend
June 27, 2020
Hesse what a man. Never let me forget the early years when he and Jean lived on 18th Street. Always had kind words for everyone. So so many times he and I was only black men on Construction jobs. It never ever stopped Us from doing our respective jobs. Always a great friend. And a joy to see.
Sadly he will be missed. Rest In Peace my good friend.
Walt Hale Jr
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved