Hasse T. Coleman 1949 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Hasse T. Coleman 70, departed this life, June 25th, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 16th, 1949 in Springfield, to Hasse T. Coleman and Pauline Harvey Coleman.
Viewing Services are Friday July 10, 2020, Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Viewing 10:00am-12:00pm.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE.
FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE. In Lieu of Flowers Donations can be sent to Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.