|
|
Hattye "Jeanette" Kuntz 1930 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Hattye "Jeanette" Kuntz, 88, of Chatham, passed away at 9:23 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at her residence.
Jeanette was born on October 25, 1930 in Arlington, Texas, the daughter of James Clark Weddle, Sr. and Daisy Dee Prock Weddle. She met Dale Russell Kuntz "on a blind date on a Wednesday in April, then he came back on Friday and has been around ever since!" Jeanette and Dale were married on February 12, 1955 in Arlington, TX; he preceded her in death on January 27, 2019.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Jacqueline Ann and Cheryl Lynn Kuntz; two sisters, Irma Dee (husband, Bud) Grounds and Mercedes "Tootsie" Laverne (husband, Mickey) McCaleb; and two brothers, Jack Harrison (Roselle Seaborn) Weddle and John Paul "Bobo" Weddle.
She is survived by her son, Scott (wife, Christine) Kuntz of Chatham; one daughter, Linda (husband, Larry) Kotowski of Normal; three grandchildren, Meghan Ashley (husband, Aaron) Hillebrandt of Bloomington, Bradley James (wife, Stephanie) Kuntz of Chatham, and Bailey Lawrence (fiancée, Lauren Parks) Kotowski; five great-grandchildren, Jackson and William Hillebrandt, Brody Kuntz, Hannah Parker, and Haley Blair; one brother, James Clark "Junior" (wife, Helen Sue) Weddle, Jr.; one sister, June Carolyn (husband, Harold) Baker; and sister-in-law, June Weddle.
Jeanette, as a teenager, worked as a soda jerk! As a young adult she worked at Southern Bell Telephone. Later, she held factory jobs for Anixter and Wahl Clipper. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, embroidery, traveling with her husband on their motorcycle, eating anything lemon, and sipping on a margarita, especially Scott's.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Graveside Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. A Celebration of Life and luncheon will follow.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Chatham Food Bank, 1835 E. Walnut St., Chatham, IL 62629.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 27 to July 28, 2019