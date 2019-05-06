|
Hazel Belle Gurnsey 1932 - 2019
Petersburg, IL—Hazel Belle Gurnsey was born April 19, 1923 in Chandlerville, Illinois to James and Mary (McClure) Colston. She grew up with her parents, three brothers and a cousin in the rural areas of Chandlerville and Virginia. She married James Eugene Gurnsey on June 14, 1941 and the made their home in rural Chandlerville. In 1972, she and James moved to Lake Petersburg and remained in the Petersburg and Springfield area the remainder of her life. She passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 96 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. She is survived by two children; Sheila (Charles) Burton of Rushville, Illinois and Wayne (Trish) Gurnsey of Petersburg, Illinois, three grandchildren; Aaron (Katie) Gurnsey of Petersburg, Illinois, Melissa (John) Heil of Germantown Hills, Illinois, and Neil (Janelle) Gurnsey of Petersburg, Illinois, seven great-grandchildren; Jack and Savannah Gurnsey, Audrey, Trevor and Thomas Heil, and Willa and Gwyn Gurnsey. She is also survived by a brother, Raymond (Neda) Colston of Rushville, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James, a grandson, Sam Taylor, two brothers, Franklin Colston and Russell Colston, and a special cousin, James Coats.
Hazel was a long time member of the Cass County Home Extension and helped each year with the meals served by the group at the Cass County 4-H fair. She was a life member of the United Methodist Church, first in Chandlerville and later in Petersburg. She was a 60 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and served in every office at the same time. She was active in all the school booster groups that her children were involved with. She and James were active members of the Shambolee Golf Course and played in various leagues.
After James's death, she decided to move to the senior living apartments in Springfield and was currently living at the Arbors of Centennial Pointe. She enjoyed her family and family gatherings. She loved to go to activities where her grandchildren participated, especially sports. She was excited when the great grandchildren came and she could start participating in their activities. She was loved by her family and friends and will be missed by us all.
Funeral services will be at 11 am on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg, Illinois. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 11 am on Wednesday preceding the service. Memorials may be made to the or to the United Methodist of Petersburg.
Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 7 to May 8, 2019