Hazel Geraldine "Jeri" (Knobelock) Wright 1936 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Hazel Geraldine "Jeri" (Knobelock) Wright, 84, of Springfield, Illinois, died at 10:52 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. She had God in her heart and in her soul and passed peacefully in His arms surrounded by family.
Jeri was born on June 30, 1936 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Harry and Hattie (McNutt) Knobelock. She married Ray Wright and they later divorced.
Jeri attended and graduated from Ritenour. She went on to work for Paul Findley at his headquarters as Manager and Treasurer. Jeri graduated from Sangamon State University and re-entered the workforce as an Administrative Assistant at Illinois Services for the Visually Impaired. She was board member and treasurer for United Cerebral Palsy. Jeri was a member of First Presbyterian Church, PEO, and Red Hats. She was the first female recipient of the IL Production Management Scholarship, earning this award with a thesis on ethanol. Jeri was also a Past Honored Queen of Job's Daughters Bethel 4—St. Louis, MO. Through the years, she enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing Farmville, and spending time with her beloved cats.
Jeri was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeri Lynne Wright of Springfield; her son, Steven Wright of Springfield; two grandchildren, Alyssa and Tawna Wright; her mother, Hattie Knobelock; and her brother, Ken (Lynne) Knobelock of Houston, TX.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Celebration of Life: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 321 South 7th St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance.
Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Presbyterian Home, Gift and Memorial Fund, 2205 West Lawrence, Springfield, IL 622704 or PEO BF Chapter, c/o Sue Scaife, 432 Maggie Drive, Springfield, IL 62711.
The family would like to thank the staff, especially Dr. Abraham, at Memorial Medical Center, for their kindness and care during this time.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit www.butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.