Hillsboro, IL - Hazel (Bowman) Redman, 84, passed on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her daughters home in Port Charlotte, FL. Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bass Patton Dean Memorial Home
624 South Main Street
Hillsboro, IL 62049
(217) 532-3636
