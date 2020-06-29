Hazel (Bowman) Redman
Hillsboro, IL - Hazel (Bowman) Redman, 84, passed on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her daughters home in Port Charlotte, FL. Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.