Hazel Shearburn Turner 1930 - 2020
Modesto, IL—Hazel Shearburn Turner, age 89, of Heritage Manor in Carlinville, Il. and formerly of Modesto, Il. died Thursday evening (January 23, 2020) at Heritage Manor.
She was born July 14, 1930 in Modesto, Il. daughter of the late Earl and Grace Turner Shearburn.
She married Norman Turner on December 30, 1949 and he preceded her in death June 29, 1998.
Surviving are three daughters, Norma Moore (Don) of Loami, Il., Sister Linda Sue Noe, OP of Springfield, Il., Sharon Kay Turner of Carlinville, Il.; two grandchildren, Tara McCann (Joe) of Pleasant Plains, Il., and Tecia Kerr (Jim) of Virden, Il.; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Turner; a son, Gary Turner; a sister, Clara Etta Lemarr; and a brother, Dale Shearburn.
Hazel was a graduate of Waverly High School. She was a cook at Northwestern High School in Palmyra for several years and retired from Franklin Life in Springfield, Il. She volunteered at Silver Strands in Palmyra and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. She was a member of the Palmyra Christian Church and the Palmyra Legion Auxiliary.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday (January 27, 2020) at Palmyra Christian Church in Palmyra, Il. Burial will be in Waverly East Cemetery in Waverly, Il. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Silver Strands or Palmyra Christian Church c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner St. Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com. Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra, Il. is in charge of arrangements
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020