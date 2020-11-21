1/1
Hector L. Fortin Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hector's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hector L. Fortin, Jr. 1929 - 2020
Riverton, IL—Hector L. Fortin, Jr., 91, of Riverton, IL was called home to be with his beloved wife, Noel Mary, in Heaven on November 19, 2020.
He is survived by his only son, Jerry (Carolyn) Fortin of Riverton, IL; a niece, Cheryl L. Nelson of Hammond, IN; a brother-in-law, Leslie M. Jones of Crete, IL; a niece, Leanne (Robert) Jones-Kindernay of Knox, IN; a great-nephew, Bret Pagni; other nephews, cousins, and many close friends. He will truly be missed by his four-legged grandchild, Mr. Bear that always looks for his grandpa.
Hector, the middle son of three children, was born in Harvey, IL on July 31, 1929, to Hector L. Fortin, Sr. and "Birdie" Alice M. Cusack Fortin, who now rest in Heaven.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Noel Mary; her parents, Ed and Mary Stocks; sister in-law, Joan Jones; older sister, Alice Lorraine; younger sister, Jeannine Marie; niece, Pammy; infant baby brother; and parents of his daughter-in-law, James and Emily Keefe.
Visitation: Visitation is for immediate family only and will take place on November 23, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 112 N. 6th St., Riverton, IL on November 24, 2020, with Rev. Raphael Paul DeMoreno, celebrant.
Burial will be held at Oakland Memory Lanes Cemetery in Dolton, IL on November 25, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22216; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Laketown Animal Hospital, 1115 Stevenson Drive, Springfield, IL 62703.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved