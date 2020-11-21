Hector L. Fortin, Jr. 1929 - 2020
Riverton, IL—Hector L. Fortin, Jr., 91, of Riverton, IL was called home to be with his beloved wife, Noel Mary, in Heaven on November 19, 2020.
He is survived by his only son, Jerry (Carolyn) Fortin of Riverton, IL; a niece, Cheryl L. Nelson of Hammond, IN; a brother-in-law, Leslie M. Jones of Crete, IL; a niece, Leanne (Robert) Jones-Kindernay of Knox, IN; a great-nephew, Bret Pagni; other nephews, cousins, and many close friends. He will truly be missed by his four-legged grandchild, Mr. Bear that always looks for his grandpa.
Hector, the middle son of three children, was born in Harvey, IL on July 31, 1929, to Hector L. Fortin, Sr. and "Birdie" Alice M. Cusack Fortin, who now rest in Heaven.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Noel Mary; her parents, Ed and Mary Stocks; sister in-law, Joan Jones; older sister, Alice Lorraine; younger sister, Jeannine Marie; niece, Pammy; infant baby brother; and parents of his daughter-in-law, James and Emily Keefe.
Visitation: Visitation is for immediate family only and will take place on November 23, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 112 N. 6th St., Riverton, IL on November 24, 2020, with Rev. Raphael Paul DeMoreno, celebrant.
Burial will be held at Oakland Memory Lanes Cemetery in Dolton, IL on November 25, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22216; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Laketown Animal Hospital, 1115 Stevenson Drive, Springfield, IL 62703.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL.
