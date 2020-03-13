|
Helen A. Ascher 1926 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Helen A. Ascher, 94, of Springfield, Illinois died at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Bloomington, Indiana.
Helen was born February 7, 1926, in Springfield, the daughter of Anthony and Stella Galicka Turchinsky. She married William Ascher, Jr. on July 12, 1947, at St. Aloysius in Springfield; he preceded her in death in 1999.
Helen graduated from Ursuline Academy and was a homemaker.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, William "BJ" Ascher, Sr.; brothers, Willie and Bernie Matulevich; and sister, Bernice Casper.
She is survived by her daughters, Christina (Toby) Axsom of Solsberry, IN, Therese (Mike) Shanle of Dawson, IL, Bernadette Ascher of Springfield, IL, and Toni (George) Kristoff of Bloomington, IN; sister, Wanda Alexander of Springfield, IL; 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Per Helen's wishes no services will be conducted and had requested that any memorial contributions be made to the IU Health Foundation directed to IU Hospice Bloomington Indiana in memory of Helen Ascher, PO Box 7168, Indianapolis, IN, 46207.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020