Helen Barber
Helen Barber 2020
Springfield, IL—Helen Barber 89 of Springfield passed away on Wednesday July 15 surrounded by all of her ten children. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9 am Tuesday July 21, 2020 at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Winchester. Burial will be in St. Mark's Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday July 20, 2020 from 6 until 8 pm at the Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. A prayer service will be conducted at 5:30 pm Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.airsman-hires.com

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Prayer Service
05:30 PM
Coonrod Funeral Home
JUL
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Coonrod Funeral Home
JUL
21
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Coonrod Funeral Home
107 East Cross Street
Winchester, IL 62694
(217) 742-3219
