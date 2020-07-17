Helen Barber 2020
Springfield, IL—Helen Barber 89 of Springfield passed away on Wednesday July 15 surrounded by all of her ten children. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9 am Tuesday July 21, 2020 at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Winchester. Burial will be in St. Mark's Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday July 20, 2020 from 6 until 8 pm at the Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. A prayer service will be conducted at 5:30 pm Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.airsman-hires.com
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.