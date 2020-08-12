Helen C. Black 1925 - 2020
Auburn, IL—Helen C. Black, 95 of Auburn passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at Auburn Nursing and Rehab.
She was born May 21, 1925 in Taylorville, the daughter of Glenn and Myrtle Corns Plowman.
She married Eugene Black on Sept. 9, 1945 in Vernon, IL and he preceded her in death on March 12, 2014. Also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one sister.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church.
Surviving her are two sons, Phillip Black and Paul (Carolyn) Black both of Springfield; two grandsons, Jesse Black of Springfield and Andrew (Rebecca) Black of Belleville; three great-grandsons, Jude Black, Brodie and Carson Grenko all of Springfield; several nieces and nephews.
Per CDC regulations and Governor's mandate only 50 people will be allowed and masks are required in the building.
Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn from 10am till time of services at 11am with Pastor Andrew Black officiating. Graveside services will be at 2pm, Monday at Peaceful Valley Cemetery in Odin, IL.
Memorials may be made to Beulah Holiness Camp c/o David Cole, Treasurer, 17 Oakshire Rd., Marion, IL 62959.
Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com