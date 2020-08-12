1/1
Helen C. Black
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen C. Black 1925 - 2020
Auburn, IL—Helen C. Black, 95 of Auburn passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at Auburn Nursing and Rehab.
She was born May 21, 1925 in Taylorville, the daughter of Glenn and Myrtle Corns Plowman.
She married Eugene Black on Sept. 9, 1945 in Vernon, IL and he preceded her in death on March 12, 2014. Also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one sister.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church.
Surviving her are two sons, Phillip Black and Paul (Carolyn) Black both of Springfield; two grandsons, Jesse Black of Springfield and Andrew (Rebecca) Black of Belleville; three great-grandsons, Jude Black, Brodie and Carson Grenko all of Springfield; several nieces and nephews.
Per CDC regulations and Governor's mandate only 50 people will be allowed and masks are required in the building.
Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn from 10am till time of services at 11am with Pastor Andrew Black officiating. Graveside services will be at 2pm, Monday at Peaceful Valley Cemetery in Odin, IL.
Memorials may be made to Beulah Holiness Camp c/o David Cole, Treasurer, 17 Oakshire Rd., Marion, IL 62959.
Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bramley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Service
11:00 AM
Bramley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Peaceful Valley Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
(217) 438-3288
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bramley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved