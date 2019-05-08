|
|
Helen Day Mullen 1935 - 2019
Pawnee, IL—Helen Day Mullen, 83 of Pawnee formerly of Sunset Lake, Girard passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at her daughter's home.
She was born June 29, 1935 in Taylorville, the daughter of George and Goldie Akley Day.
She married Robert Mullen and he preceded her in death. Also, preceded in death by one son, Ron Ervin, four sisters and four brothers.
Helen was retired from Franklin Life Insurance.
She deeply loved her family, St. Louis Cardinals, video gaming and a cold beer. Helen always had a smile on her face for everyone.
Surviving are two daughters, Billie Sue (Marty) Kopatz and Mary Jo (Mike) Bailey; daughter-in-law, Cindy Ervin; eight grandchildren, Karla, Kyle, Tim, Ryan, Kelli, Amy, Rosie and Brad; 14 great-grandchildren, Owen, Evan, Caleb, Rosalind, Leah, Will, Lincoln, Myles, Liam, Micah, Ruby, Colin, Wes and Colton; special niece, Sheila Rothert and several other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5pm till 7pm, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn. Services will be at 10am, Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Chuck Kurfman officiating. Burial will be in Union Chapel Cemetery, Girard.
Memorial may be made to the Ron Ervin Memorial Scholarship or the Animal Protective League.
Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 9 to May 10, 2019