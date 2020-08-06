Helen Elizabeth (Perugini) Poe 1939 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Helen Elizabeth (Perugini) Poe, age 81, of Sherman, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield surrounded by her family.
Helen was born on May 26, 1939 in Springfield, the daughter of Patrick Joseph and Zelia Elizabeth McQuinn Perugini.
She married Robert Harold Poe on December 27, 1958 in Springfield.
She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Lynn Poe, Deana Poe, and Robert (Heather) Poe; three grandchildren, Shelby Dee (husband Ryan) Warnick, Mary Elizabeth Carter and Michael Poe; six great-grandchildren, Maddie, Mason & Alex Warnick, Anthony, Nick, and Emilee Carter; and many nieces and nephews.
Helen is preceded in death by her father and mother, Patrick J. & Zelia Elizabeth (McQuinn) Perugini in 1990; her siblings, Deanne Kay Perugini Goldsby in 1992 and Melvin Patrick Perugini in 2014; and her beloved husband of 52 years, Robert H. Poe in 2011.
She graduated from Williamsville High School in 1957. She worked many jobs throughout her life, Dr. Chiaradonna's office, as a cook at the Sherman Grade School, and at St. John's Hospital where she was named Employee of the Month in 1993. Helen enjoyed helping people. As a constant helper, Helen was a Samaritan at St. John's, worked with the "Look Good Feel Better" Program, and made scarves for cancer patients. She was a member of the Y-Not Red Hat Society (ya'll have seen them!)
Her numerous hobbies kept her busy but making lye soap and instructing people on the many uses would be her most favorite thing. She would travel around the countryside with her little dog, Cocoa, taking picture for Find A Grave website, hoping to help others find their loved ones.
Visitation for Helen will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 9:00 until time of funeral mass at 11:00 AM at the St. John Vianney in Sherman with Father George Nellikunnel officiating.
Burial will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery.
In leiu of flowers, Helen wishes memorials to be sent to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (bcrf.org
) & St. John Vianney Church in Sherman.
