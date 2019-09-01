|
|
Helen Frances Dunham Call 1932 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Helen Frances Dunham Call, 86, of Springfield, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 11:19 pm on August 29, 2019 at home, with her family by her side.
Helen was born to Thomas C. and Viola (Underfanger) Dunham, on September 16, 1932 in Springfield, Illinois. She married James lin Call, Sr. on October 21, 1950 at the Church of the Little Flower.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, parents, brother Thomas C. Dunham, Jr., sister Dominican Sister Mary Thomasene Dunham, O.P., four brothers-in-law, and two sisters-in-law.
A lifelong resident of Springfield, Helen graduated from Sacred Heart Academy, Class of 1950. Her devotion to the Catholic faith was a constant throughout Helen's life. She was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Cathedral Council of Catholic Women, St. Louise de Marillac Guild, and was a Dominican Associate of the Dominican Sisters of Springfield. Helen volunteered at St. Martin Deporres, St. John's Breadline, and as a Eucharistic Minister for home-bound parishioners and area nursing homes. She was previously a member of St. Agnes Church and president of the Altar and Rosary Society.
Serving her community outside of the church, Helen worked as receptionist for the IL State Legislature House Republican Staff, retiring in 1996. She enjoyed flower gardening, playing cards, and attending her grandchildren's sporting events and activities. She was famous for her delicious home-cooking and her hand-written cards filled with love for every occasion. Helen Frances Call will be remembered most for her sincere kindness and concern for others, making everyone feel special and welcome.
It was with that same mission of service and love that Helen raised her family. Helen Frances and James lin Call, Sr. were parents to twelve children, all of whom survive her: James D. Call, Jr., of Australia; Thomas R. (Mary) Call of Maple Grove, MN; Terrence (Wendy) Call of Coffeen, IL; Maureen (Ralph) Krumins, of Topeka, KS; Mary Helen (Frank) Rowland, of Reston, VA; and Martha (Nicholas) Karris, of Oak Brook, IL; Nancy Call Hefley; Kathryn Call (companion, William Snell); Patrick J. (Laura) Call; Michael J. (Diane) Call; Matthew R. (Amy) Call, Sr. and Glenna Jean Call Kulek (companion, Steven Gantt); all of Springfield, IL.. Helen cherished being Grandmother and Nana to twenty-five grandchildren and GG to fifteen great-grandchildren, with two on the way. Also surviving are her sister Emily Dunham Landgrebe, brother Robert B. (Shirley) Dunham, many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. A prayer service will be held at 4 pm.
Funeral Mass: 9:30 am, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with Reverend Christopher House officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 524 E. Lawrence Ave, Springfield, IL 62703 or to the Dominican Sisters of Springfield, IL Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St, 62703.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019