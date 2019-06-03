|
|
Helen Jo Bollitto 1949 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Helen Jo Bollitto, 70, of Springfield, IL, formerly of Thayer, IL, passed away Saturday June 1, 2019 at Aperion Care Capitol in Springfield, IL.
Helen was born April 20, 1949 in Springfield, IL, a daughter to Lawrence J. and Mary A. (Lesjak) Bollitto. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Virden, IL, and a 1967 graduate of Virden High School Virden, IL. Helen worked for over 30 years for Goodwill Industries in Springfield, IL.
Helen is survived by her sisters, Mary M. (Larry) Jabusch and Dorothy M. Brown both of Springfield, IL, niece, Christine M. Talbert, nephews, John A. Talbert and Lance Jabusch. Preceding in death were her parents and a sister Frances A. Bollitto.
Cremation rites accorded by Calvert & Ferry Funeral Home Virden, IL. Graveside of ashes will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday June 8, 2019 at Virden Cemetery Virden, IL. Memorials may be made to: Aperion Care Capitol (Activity Fund) 555 W. Carpenter St. Springfield, IL, 62702.Please visit www.calvert-ferryfuneralhomes.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 5 to June 6, 2019