|
|
Helen L. Jones 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Helen L. Jones, 89, of Springfield, died at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Mill Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center. She was born on December 22, 1929 in Springfield to Elmer K. "Doc" and Mable I. (Jeisy) Elder. She married M.A. Jones, Jr. on March 31, 1951 and he preceded her in death on September 28, 2007.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Betty Irene Staley.
Helen is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Helen was a lifelong resident of Jerome and worked for Illinois Bell telephone company, later A&T, for 40 years, retiring in 1988. She loved baking and crafting.
Graveside Service: 11 am, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Please meet at the Monument Avenue gate at 10:45 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Bryant Home for the Blind.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at StaabFamily.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019