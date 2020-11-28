1/1
Helen L. McCloughan
1939 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Helen L. McCloughan, 81, of Springfield died at 1:45 am, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. She was born March 28, 1939 in Cornland, IL to John F. and Mable (Goad) Freed. She married Robert McCloughan and he preceded her in death on June 21, 1975.
She is survived by her four children, Debbie (Bill) Birdsell of Springfield, Christy Miller of Billings, MT, Scott (Debbie) McCloughan of Springfield, and Tom (Lisa) McCloughan of Riverton; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband and parents; one son, Mark McCloughan; and one brother Harold Freed.
Helen was a housekeeper for St. Johns Hospital. She was a member of West Side Christian church and was a member of their choir.
Funeral Service: Private services will be held. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery with Pastor Cindy Lash officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to West Side Christian Church.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
