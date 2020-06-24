Helen Louise Marquard
Mason City, IL - Helen Louise Marquard, 94, passed on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Mason City Area Nursing Home. Staab Funeral Home in Springfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.