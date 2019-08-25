Home

Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
VFW
Stockyard Rd.
Helen M. "Oodie" Hubbell


1928 - 2019
Helen M. "Oodie" Hubbell Obituary
Helen "Oodie" M. Hubbell 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Helen "Oodie" M. Hubbell, 90, of Springfield passed away August 24, 2019 at Christian Village. She was the
daughter of the late El Locker and Minnie Allison, born on December 8, 1928. She married Donald O. Hubbell on December 10, 1949, and he survives.
She is survived by two daughters, Vickie Hagaman and Donna (Pat) Hubbell Tucker of Springfield, two grandchildren, Jenny (Ralph) Chambers and Amy (Jake) Hall, three great-grandchildren, Shelby Hall, William and Zach Chambers, and one brother, Kenneth "Buddy" (Rose) Locker of Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Elmer "Pete" Locker.
Helen was devoted to her husband and family. She loved playing cards, working crossword puzzles and was a longtime member of the Eagles.
Graveside Service: 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
The family will host a Celebration of Life from 12:00 – 4:00 pm, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the VFW on Stockyard Rd.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
