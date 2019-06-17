|
|
Helen M. Stites 1917 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Helen M. Stites, 102, of Springfield, died at 9:08 am, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Villa Health Care East. She was born on February 20, 1917 in Virden to Lewis and Alice (Adwell) Crabtree. She married Earl F. "Buzz" Stites, Jr. on November 26, 1935 in Lincoln, IL and he preceded her in death on December 2, 1980.
She is survived by a son, Earl (Jean) Stites of Springfield and daughter-in-law, Jackie Stites of Rochester; grandchildren, Terri Walker, John H. Stites, Jr., James Stites, Kim Hously, Mark Stites, Kelly Slowe and Kirk Slowe.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Chas Kerwin Crabtree; sister, Mildred Rutschke; daughter, Alice Tatro; son, John Stites, Sr. and granddaughter, Carol (Stites) Burnett.
Helen retired in 1977 as the records department supervisor for Hawkeye Security Insurance. She was a volunteer for many years for the Salvation Army ARC. Helen was a long time member of Cherry Hills Church.
Graveside Service: 10:00 am, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Oak Ridge Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Nelsen officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.
Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 18 to June 19, 2019