Helen M. Wise 1933 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Helen M. Wise, age 86, of Springfield, IL, formerly of Astoria, passed away at 9:42 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born on March 18, 1933, in Astoria, the daughter of Roy C. and Josephine (Gilson) McMullen. Helen married Clair D. Schisler on June 23, 1951 at Ft. Ord, CA. He preceded her in death on July 29, 1967. She later married George H. Wise on June 9, 1984, in Astoria. He preceded her in death on July 16, 2015.
Helen was also preceded in death by two brothers, Russell McMullen and Roy McMullen Jr. and two sisters, Bernita Perez and Virginia McMullen.
Surviving are two sons, James (and Barb) Schisler of New London, IA, and Thomas (and Annette) Schisler of Troy, MO; two daughters, Christy (and Dave Hultgren) Schisler of Peoria, IL, and Lori J. Schisler (and John Romano) of Springfield, IL; four granddaughters; six great-grandchildren; three step-daughters, Marsha Colletta of Oakland, OR, Carrie Wise of Pensacola, FL, and Kristen (and Brad) Bettencourt of Annapolis, MD; two step-sons, Ed (and Kathryn) Wise of Worland, WY and Dan (and Robin) Wise of Bolingbrook, IL; eleven step-grandchildren; thirteen step-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Joan (and Rodney) Butler of Fenton, MO.
Helen was an LPN, working for the Fulton County Health Department in Canton, IL. She later was the manager for the Fulton County Health Department's sub-office in Astoria, retiring in 1993.
She was a member of the Astoria Christian Church.
She enjoyed cooking for her family whom she loved deeply.
Services will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Shawgo Memorial Home in Astoria. Pastor Gary Sheets will officiate. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Astoria Rescue Squad or the donor's choice. Interment will be in the Astoria Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019