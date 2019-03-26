Helen Marie Hainaut 1925 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Helen Marie "Byots" Hainaut, 93, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Helen was born on September 10, 1925, in Mt. Olive, IL, the daughter of John and Catherine "Belovich" Byots. She married Jules "Jodo" Hainaut on June 28, 1947, in Mt. Olive; they were married for more than 70 years until his passing in December 2017.

Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband; parents; brothers, John Jr. and Bill Byots; sisters-in-law, Violet and JoAnne Byots; and brother-in-law, Robert Droste.

She graduated from Mt. Olive High School with the class of 1943. From there, she moved to downtown St. Louis and worked at the Granite City Engineering Depot where she met the love of her life and future husband. Over the years, she volunteered at the local hospital, was a Brownie leader, worked at the Springfield Capital Airport, and later at Sears & Roebuck, from where she retired in 1989. But above all, she was a dedicated homemaker and a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family was always her number one priority and she cherished them immensely. She was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren and all of their accomplishments throughout their lives.

Helen loved dancing, bowling, ceramics, baking (especially pies), playing bingo, attending local art and crafts fairs, crossword puzzles and she was always up for a mean game of Scrabble with her children and grandchildren. In her later years, she was a die-hard fan of her grandsons' many sporting events.

Helen is survived by her four children, Juliann Mahoney of Phoenix, AZ, John (Josie) Hainaut of Wheaton, IL, and Jean (Robert) Sanders and Jamie Burnett (Greg Mihalich), all of Springfield, IL; two granddaughters, Kerstin (Antoine) Brown and Heather Wicks all of Phoenix, AZ; five grandsons, Joe Hainaut of Wheaton, IL, Jason (Rachel) Hainaut of Chicago, IL, Dayton Burnett of Springfield, IL, Blayne Burnett of Denver, CO, and Dylan Sanders of New Braunfels, TX; and two great-grandchildren, Max and Felix Hainaut of Wheaton, IL. She is also survived by her loving baby sister, Marian Droste of Las Vegas, NV; cousins; and many nieces and nephews. Helen will be greatly missed by her loving family and many friends.

Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Ave. West, Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.

Private family burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000 Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or Ronald McDonald House of Central Illinois, 610 North 7th Street, Springfield, IL 62702.

Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019