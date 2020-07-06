Helen Peters Flach 1973 - 2020

New Berlin, IL—Nancy Helen Peters Flach, 46, died Wednesday, June 24th. Her husband, Brian Wayne Flach, will tell you (and all of her family and friends will agree), that Nancy was an amazing, hard-working, humble, funny, tenacious, selfless wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend who always put others first. Nancy loved Jesus and she loved people. She also loved to talk. She especially loved caring for her seven children, Brianne (Adam) Barnes, of Seattle, Washington, Travis Flach, of Malta, Montana, Brooke (Alec) Smith, of Greenville, Ohio, and Chance Flach, Chase Flach, Cort Flach, and Charlee Ann Flach, all of Harrodsburg, and her grandchildren Addison and Emma Barnes, and W. Smith. In addition to her husband, children, and grandchildren, Nancy is survived by one sister, CAPT Rosanne Irene (Derek) Hartley, NC, U.S. Navy, San Diego, California, and five brothers, Melvin Fred (Jenelyn) Peters, Tamuning, Guam, Karl Edward (Kathy Fisher) Peters of New Berlin, IL, Donald Joseph (Heather) Peters, New Berlin, William Lee (Courtney) Peters, New Berlin, and LCDR Steven Eugene Peters, SC, U.S. Navy, Tamuning, Guam, and 17 nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Marilyn Flach (Eddie Burger), Clifton Hill, MO, and brothers-in-law, Brett (Lynn) Flach, Harrodsburg, and Brent Flach, Warrensburg, IL. Nancy was born on September 15, 1973, to Harold and Cecelia Peters of New Berlin, Illinois. She was a graduate of New Berlin High School and attended Illinois College, where she played volleyball and softball. She was a graduate of Richland Community College, where she earned a degree in Early Childhood Education. Nancy had an enthusiasm and passion for life that is rarely seen. She took great pride in being a homemaker, but she also loved the farm, gardening, going to goat, pig, and cattle shows with her family, her church Life Group, and giving to others. She was a believer in Jesus Christ and a member of The Carpenter's Christian Church. Nancy saw the good in every one and in every situation. God used Nancy to show each of us how to live every day to the fullest and to glorify Him in our thoughts, words, and deeds. She was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She was so indwelled with the Holy Spirit that she radiated love and joy. Her infectious smile will be forever missed. Nancy didn't lose her battle with cancer because she was a mighty warrior who never stopped fighting. Nancy embodied 2 Timothy 4:7-8. She was preceded in death by her parents and two special aunts, Irene and Rose Fleck, three precious nephews, Joseph, Michael, and Tyler Peters, and her father-in-law, Jim Flach. A Celebration of Life will be held 1:30 PM, Sat., July 11, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Decatur, IL 62526. A reception follows: The Butcher's Home, 2655 N. 1800 E Rd., Blue Mound, IL 62513. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Flach Children's Memorial Fund, c/o Farmers National Bank, 776 S. College St., Harrodsburg, KY 40330.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store