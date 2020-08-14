Helene L. Smock 1924 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Helene L. Smock, 96, a lifelong resident of Springfield, passed away at 8:12 am Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Concordia Village Care Center.
Helene was born January 13, 1924 in Springfield, the daughter of William and D. Belle (Clark) Kutscher. She married Olen Smock August 26, 1941 in Mexico, MO and he preceded her in death June 26, 2006.
She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, LCMS. Helene worked various part time positions, including at the State of Illinois Department of Revenue in 1987.
Surviving are her children: Janet (Joe) Mangalavite of Cantrall, IL and William (Carol) Smock, and Judy Smock both of Springfield. There are 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch and Son Funeral Home 505 E. Allen St. Springfield, IL where the family will greet friends from 11:00 am until the time of the service at 12:30 pm, Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Rev. Dr. Thomas G. Radtke will officiate. Burial will follow in Camp Butler National Cemetery. COVID-19 CDC and IDPH guidelines will be followed.
Those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the Animal Protective League 1001 Taintor Rd. Springfield, IL 62702
