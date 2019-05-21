Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
For more information about
Helgi Lelys
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Helgi Lelys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helgi Lelys

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helgi Lelys Obituary
Helgi Lelys 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Helgi Lelys, 90, passed away at Memorial Medical Center on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Helgi was born to Jaan and Naali Lilles in Eidapere, Estonia on April 5, 1929.
She was preceded in death by her husband Constantine "Connie" in 2000, her companion and life-long friend, Vytautas "Vic" Balkauskas, in 2017, and her brothers, Ulo and Velo Lilles.
Connie and Helgi immigrated to the United States in 1950 with their son, Michael, and later welcomed their second son, Mark in 1960. Helgi worked at the Majestic Shop as a seamstress for a number of years as well for John's Formal Wear, Gingiss Formal Wear, and later part-time for the Illinois Department of Revenue. Helgi was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was an excellent cook and seamstress. In her earlier years, she enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, cooking, and gatherings with the few Estonian and Lithuanian families who lived in or near Springfield.
Helgi is survived by sons, Michael (Mary Ann) and Mark; grandsons, Christopher, Matthew (Amber) and Joseph (Stephanie); great-grandson, Matthew Jr. (M.J.) as well as Estonian sister-in-law, Silvi Lilles and Australian sisters-in-law, Stephanie Lelys, Dana Becker, Jenny Lelys, Hedi Lelys and Sally Vasiliauskas.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, Reverend Manuel Cuizon officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St Joseph Church
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 22 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now