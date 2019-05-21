|
|
Helgi Lelys 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Helgi Lelys, 90, passed away at Memorial Medical Center on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Helgi was born to Jaan and Naali Lilles in Eidapere, Estonia on April 5, 1929.
She was preceded in death by her husband Constantine "Connie" in 2000, her companion and life-long friend, Vytautas "Vic" Balkauskas, in 2017, and her brothers, Ulo and Velo Lilles.
Connie and Helgi immigrated to the United States in 1950 with their son, Michael, and later welcomed their second son, Mark in 1960. Helgi worked at the Majestic Shop as a seamstress for a number of years as well for John's Formal Wear, Gingiss Formal Wear, and later part-time for the Illinois Department of Revenue. Helgi was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was an excellent cook and seamstress. In her earlier years, she enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, cooking, and gatherings with the few Estonian and Lithuanian families who lived in or near Springfield.
Helgi is survived by sons, Michael (Mary Ann) and Mark; grandsons, Christopher, Matthew (Amber) and Joseph (Stephanie); great-grandson, Matthew Jr. (M.J.) as well as Estonian sister-in-law, Silvi Lilles and Australian sisters-in-law, Stephanie Lelys, Dana Becker, Jenny Lelys, Hedi Lelys and Sally Vasiliauskas.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, Reverend Manuel Cuizon officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St Joseph Church
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 22 to May 23, 2019