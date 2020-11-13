Henrietta J. Knepler 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Henrietta J. Knepler, 87, of Springfield, died at 5:55 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her residence.
Henrietta was born on April 9, 1933, in Taylorville, the daughter of Henry J. and Loretta A. (Lee) Knepler.
She was a graduate of Sacret Heart Academey, DePaul University and had a master's degree in Health Services Administration from Sangamon State University, now UIS. Henrietta retired from Memorial Medical Center as Administrative Director, Department of Laboratory Medicine, after nearly 40 years of employment.
A clinical laboratory specialist by profession, Henrietta graduated from St. Theresa Hospital School of Medical Technology and held many local and state offices in the Illinois Medical Technologist Association including State secretary and President.
She was a charter member of Christ the King Catholic Church, a member of Altar and Rosary Society, a volunteer for St. John's Third Livings, CIVS through St. John's, a participant of SIU School of Medicine Elder Specialist Program and a member of MMC Retirees Club.
Henrietta was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Mary Knepler and Virginia "Ginny" Price.
She is survived by her nephew, Bert (Harriet) Price; eight great-nieces and nephews and eight great-great-nieces and nephews.
Private family services were held.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
