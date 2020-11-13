1/1
Henrietta J. Knepler
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henrietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henrietta J. Knepler 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Henrietta J. Knepler, 87, of Springfield, died at 5:55 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her residence.
Henrietta was born on April 9, 1933, in Taylorville, the daughter of Henry J. and Loretta A. (Lee) Knepler.
She was a graduate of Sacret Heart Academey, DePaul University and had a master's degree in Health Services Administration from Sangamon State University, now UIS. Henrietta retired from Memorial Medical Center as Administrative Director, Department of Laboratory Medicine, after nearly 40 years of employment.
A clinical laboratory specialist by profession, Henrietta graduated from St. Theresa Hospital School of Medical Technology and held many local and state offices in the Illinois Medical Technologist Association including State secretary and President.
She was a charter member of Christ the King Catholic Church, a member of Altar and Rosary Society, a volunteer for St. John's Third Livings, CIVS through St. John's, a participant of SIU School of Medicine Elder Specialist Program and a member of MMC Retirees Club.
Henrietta was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Mary Knepler and Virginia "Ginny" Price.
She is survived by her nephew, Bert (Harriet) Price; eight great-nieces and nephews and eight great-great-nieces and nephews.
Private family services were held.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved