Henry A. Ernst 1927 - 2020
Hillsboro, IL—Henry A. Ernst, 92, of Hillsboro, IL, passed on January 15, 2020. Visitation will be held on January 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home, Hillsboro, IL. Funeral will be held on January 18, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Hillsboro, IL.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; children, David (Belinda) Ernst, Steve (Ruth) Ernst, Judy (Greg) Shannon, Dan (Lori) Ernst and Phillip Ernst (Lora Emerson) and a sister Frances Catherine Weitekamp.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020