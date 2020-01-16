Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bass Patton Dean Memorial Home
624 South Main Street
Hillsboro, IL 62049
(217) 532-3636
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bass Patton Dean Memorial Home
624 South Main Street
Hillsboro, IL 62049
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Hillsboro, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Ernst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry A. Ernst


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry A. Ernst Obituary
Henry A. Ernst 1927 - 2020
Hillsboro, IL—Henry A. Ernst, 92, of Hillsboro, IL, passed on January 15, 2020. Visitation will be held on January 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home, Hillsboro, IL. Funeral will be held on January 18, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Hillsboro, IL.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; children, David (Belinda) Ernst, Steve (Ruth) Ernst, Judy (Greg) Shannon, Dan (Lori) Ernst and Phillip Ernst (Lora Emerson) and a sister Frances Catherine Weitekamp.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -