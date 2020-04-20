|
Henry Albert "Alby" Plain 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Henry Albert "Alby" Plain, 92, of Springfield, died at 12:55 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Concordia Village.
Alby was born July 28, 1927, in Springfield, the son of Henry U. and Nova Brantley Plain. He married Dolores Hashman Plain in 1953; she preceded him in death in 1995. He then married Marian McDermott Plain in 2000; she preceded him in death in 2017.
Alby attended Springfield High and graduated from The Todd School in 1945. After serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII, he graduated from the University of Illinois in 1950. Alby was a varsity baseball pitcher for the Illini and played professional baseball for four years in the minor leagues for the Chicago Cubs. He is a member of the Springfield Sports Hall of Fame.
Alby became a teacher for the Springfield School District in 1953 and was an Assistant Basketball Coach for Springfield High when they won the 1959 Illinois State Championship. He was also the Head Basketball Coach for Springfield High from 1962-65. Alby went on to receive a master's degree from Illinois State University in 1966 and became a Counselor at Springfield High School. He was the Head Counselor/Asst. Principal at Springfield High School when he retired in 1988. He was also the Treasurer of the Springfield Teacher's Credit Union for twelve years. During the summers from 1958-1970, Alby and Cliff Tozer ran TP Day Camp for Springfield youth.
He was member of Blessed Sacrament Parish and the Sangamo Club and was a past member of the American Business Club. He loved to play golf with his many friends at The Rail.
Alby was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Brantley Plain in 2019.
He is survived by his daughter, Sally Marie (Hank) Steining of Canton, Ohio; son, Henry Albert (Lisa) Plain, Jr. of Pebble Beach, California; seven step-children, John Richard (Barb) McDermott, Jr. of Peoria, Michael Edwards "Muggs" (Denise) McDermott of River Forest, Kevin Neerman McDermott of Springfield, Martha Louise "Cookie" McDermott of Springfield, Maureen Lynn "Bubby" (Travis) Wayne of Glen Ellyn, John Peter McDermott of Evanston and Melissa Leigh McDermott of Oak Park; three grandchildren, Caitlyn Jane Steining (Jay) Wilson of Warrenton, VA, Henry Albert (Jessica) Plain, III of Pebble Beach, CA, and Alexandra Marie Plain (Tommy) Carter of Pebble Beach, CA; and three great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when public gatherings are allowed.
Private family burial will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Parish, 1725 South Walnut, Springfield, IL 62704 or Concordia Village Scholarship Fund, 4101 W. Iles Avenue, Springfield, IL 62711.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020