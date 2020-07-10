1/1
Henry And Patricia Bugg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry and Patricia Bugg 2020
Jacksonville, IL—Henry and Patricia Bugg of Jacksonville Illinois, formerly of Burlington Iowa, passed away together June 22nd 2020 at home. They are survived by their sons William S. Bugg (Rosalie) and David Dingman, daughters Rebecca Morris (Tony), Angela Shear (John) and Dana Crowner (James), grandchildren Samantha and Jayson Gomer, Jessica Allen (Jason), Cadence Lorch (Preston), Oscar, Maggie and December Bugg, Hannah Witbeck, Kristina Tames, Tim Dingman, Dakota Bugg, Matthew, Brandon and Alisha Morris, Blayne Owens, Luc Leon Clements, Kristian Winn, Jeffrey, JoAnna and Josiah Crowner and 7 great-grandchildren. They were preceded in death by granddaughter Antonia Gomer and great-granddaughter Kylie Bugg. The family will gather July 18th to remember them.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 10 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved