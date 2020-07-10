Henry and Patricia Bugg 2020

Jacksonville, IL—Henry and Patricia Bugg of Jacksonville Illinois, formerly of Burlington Iowa, passed away together June 22nd 2020 at home. They are survived by their sons William S. Bugg (Rosalie) and David Dingman, daughters Rebecca Morris (Tony), Angela Shear (John) and Dana Crowner (James), grandchildren Samantha and Jayson Gomer, Jessica Allen (Jason), Cadence Lorch (Preston), Oscar, Maggie and December Bugg, Hannah Witbeck, Kristina Tames, Tim Dingman, Dakota Bugg, Matthew, Brandon and Alisha Morris, Blayne Owens, Luc Leon Clements, Kristian Winn, Jeffrey, JoAnna and Josiah Crowner and 7 great-grandchildren. They were preceded in death by granddaughter Antonia Gomer and great-granddaughter Kylie Bugg. The family will gather July 18th to remember them.



