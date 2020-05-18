|
|
Henry Dean Hughs 1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Henry Dean Hughs, 83, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's Home.
He was born April 6, 1937 to Henry A. and Violet (Mohler) Hughs. He married Beverly Mendenhall on June 1, 1958. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rosemary Baker.
Dean raised cattle, traveled the U.S.A. as a truck driver, farmed and owned various businesses. He shared his artistic abilities with his daughter, Kim and his sense of humor with his son, Kevin. He was a member of West Side Christian Church.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; children, Kim (Don) Schwanke and Kevin (Caren) Hughs; grandchildren, Joseph (Rachel) Hughs and Noah Hughs; sisters, Judy Powell and Irene Hughs; brother-in-law, Allen (Barb) Mendenhall; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held with burial at Farmington Cemetery in Farmingdale.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West Side Christian Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 19 to May 20, 2020