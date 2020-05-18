Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Hughs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Dean Hughs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Dean Hughs Obituary
Henry Dean Hughs 1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Henry Dean Hughs, 83, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's Home.
He was born April 6, 1937 to Henry A. and Violet (Mohler) Hughs. He married Beverly Mendenhall on June 1, 1958. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rosemary Baker.
Dean raised cattle, traveled the U.S.A. as a truck driver, farmed and owned various businesses. He shared his artistic abilities with his daughter, Kim and his sense of humor with his son, Kevin. He was a member of West Side Christian Church.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; children, Kim (Don) Schwanke and Kevin (Caren) Hughs; grandchildren, Joseph (Rachel) Hughs and Noah Hughs; sisters, Judy Powell and Irene Hughs; brother-in-law, Allen (Barb) Mendenhall; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held with burial at Farmington Cemetery in Farmingdale.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West Side Christian Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -