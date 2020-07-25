1/1
Henry J. Klinc
1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Henry J. Klinc, 86, of Springfield, passed at 5:31 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Henry was born on October 24, 1933 in Jenny Lind, AR, the son of Frank and Ann Mocivnik Klinc. He married Pat Bregowy on October 18, 1958, at Sacred Heart Church in Springfield.
Henry graduated from Lanphier High School in 1951 and served his country in the United States Army. He then attended Coyne Technical School in Chicago and began a career as an electrician at Sangamo Electric and retired from Dickey-John. Henry enjoyed working in the yard, but above all else, loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five siblings, Frank, Pauline, Helen and John Klinc and Mary Lazar.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Klinc of Springfield; three children, Dennis (Renee) Klinc of Springfield, Karen (Ron) Miller of Springfield, and Alan (Connie) Klinc of Springfield; four grandchildren, Seth, Luke, Derek Miller and Maggie Klinc; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Private ceremonies will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart-Griffin High School, 1200 West Washington, Springfield, IL 62702 or Lutheran High School, 3500 West Washington St., Springfield, IL 62711.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
