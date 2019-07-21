Henry "Wynston" Leigh 1942 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Henry "Wynston" Leigh, 77, of Riverton, died at 11:27 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Country Lane Memory Care Assisted Living.

Wynston was born on January 31, 1942, in Schenectady, NY, the son of Henry and Joan Cooley Leigh. He married Frances Urban in Decatur, IL.

Wynston was employed as a Mortgage Broker and owned his own mortgage company. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Wynston was a member of Vineyard Christian Fellowship. He loved working on his seven acres and was an avid reader.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Wynston is survived by his wife, Frances Leigh; two daughters, Anna Leigh of Grantsville, UT, Susan (Paul) Randle of Pleasant View, TN; step-daughter, Peggy Rowley of Riverton; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Geoffrey Leigh of Yountville, CA; and one sister, Sandra (Clarke) Uhler of Forsyth.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.

Funeral Ceremony: 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to Country Lane Memory Care Assisted Living, 875 Riverton Road, Riverton, Illinois 62561.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 22 to July 23, 2019