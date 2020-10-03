Henry Leigh "Hank" Knauff 1922 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Henry Leigh "Hank" Knauff, 98, of Springfield, IL, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 2, 2020. We will miss him terribly, but we rejoice in the fact that he is finally free and no longer suffering with Alzheimer's.
Hank was born July 14, 1922 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Jacob and Clara (Rienke) Knauff. He married his wife of 69 years, Eleanor, in 1944 and she has been waiting for him in Heaven since August of 2013.
Hank loved his God and country and served in the United States Navy during WWII as an Adv. Gunners Mate 1st Class on board the USS Foreman in the South Pacific.
He retired from Northwestern Bell Telephone Company after 40 years of service and later Sawyer Claytor Lumber. Hank had a heart for serving others as a Sunday School Teacher, Boy Scouts of America leader, Firearms Safety Instructor, Camp Shamineau handyman and Golden Valley, MN Police Department volunteer.
Honoring his memory are his daughter Sally (Dave) Beck of Springfield, IL and daughter-in-law Linda Knauff of Fortuna, CA; grandchildren David (Carrie) Rooney, Brian (Melissa) Beck, Emily Beck, Tyler Knauff and Stacey (Jeff) Reynolds, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents, wife, and son, Thomas Allen Knauff, brothers Floyd and George, and sisters Lois, Dorothy and Elizabeth.
We are so thankful for the loving care Hank received from his caregivers at Mill Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center over the past several years and for the Senior Ministry at West Side Christian Church for their love and support during this long journey.
A private family service will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Shamineau, PO Box 244, Motley, MN 56466 or West Side Christian Church, 2850 Cider Mill Ln, Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com
where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.