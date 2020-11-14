1/1
Henry W. Cantrall
1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Henry W. Cantrall, 87, of Springfield, died at 5:09 pm, Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born March 21, 1933 in Springfield, to Verney and Catherine (Harney) Cantrall. He married Juanita Thomas on June 25, 1955 and she preceded him in death on April 19, 2008.
Survivors include one daughter Beccie (Mark) Rigor of Dallas, GA; two grandchildren, Beau (Bailey) Rigor and Chase Rigor; several nieces and nephews and his loving companion, Laura Demick.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and 2 brothers and 6 sisters.
Henry was a US Navy veteran serving during the Korean War on the USS Alshain from 1949 – 1954.
He was a member of TRN club; a life member of the DAV and was a member of IBEW since 1966.
Henry worked as an electrician for Springfield School District #186 for nineteen years.
Visitation: 5 - 7 pm, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home
NOV
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Staab Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
