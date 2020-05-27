Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
For more information about
Henry Wells
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry "Dewayne" Wells Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry "Dewayne" Wells Iii Obituary
Henry "Dewayne" Wells III 1985 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Henry "Dewayne" Wells III 35, was called home to be with the Lord Friday May 22, 2020. He was born to Henry Wells Sr. and Flora Wells in Springfield,IL on February 19, 1985.
Dewayne was the owner of "Let Us Fix It" and loved spending time riding his bike with friends and spending time with his family.
Funeral Services Saturday will be May 30, 2020 at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Visitation :9:00am-11:00am Service:11:00am-12:00pm. Interment is Private.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 28 to May 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -