Henry "Dewayne" Wells III 1985 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Henry "Dewayne" Wells III 35, was called home to be with the Lord Friday May 22, 2020. He was born to Henry Wells Sr. and Flora Wells in Springfield,IL on February 19, 1985.
Dewayne was the owner of "Let Us Fix It" and loved spending time riding his bike with friends and spending time with his family.
Funeral Services Saturday will be May 30, 2020 at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Visitation :9:00am-11:00am Service:11:00am-12:00pm. Interment is Private.
