Herbert D. "Herb" Schrader 1925 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Herbert D. "Herb" Schrader, 94, of Lincoln, formerly of Rochester, IL and Sierra Vista, AZ, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, IL.

Herb was born on December 23, 1925 in Logan County, IL, the eldest son of Clarence F. and Fern P. (Blaum) Schrader. He married Mary Balen in 1947 she preceded him in death in 1992. He married Virginia Stackhouse in 1993 she preceded him in death in 2019.

Herb is survived by his son, Bill "Willie" (Mary Alyce "Punkie") Schrader and their sons, Herb and Clint of Riverton, IL. His daughter, Jean (Kevin) Bartko of Cadiz, KY and their children, Adam (Stephanie) Bartko and their sons, Luke and Logan of Dawson, IL; Kyle (Lisa) Bartko and their daughter, Ciana of Lindenhurst IL; and Caroline (David) White of Chatham, IL. his brothers, Wayne (Marlene) Schrader and Ron Schrader; his sisters, Ann Miller and Kay Jones (John) Vincent all of Lincoln, IL. And many nieces and nephews.

Herb was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jim and Paul; and his sister, Lois Schrader of Lincoln, IL.

Herb proudly served his country during WWII in the US Navy. He worked for Fullerton Dairy, PPG, and retired from the Lincoln State School Power Plant in 1981. He was a life member of The Lincoln American Legion Post #263 and was a member of the Elks.

A graveside service for Herb will take place at 10:30am on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lincoln, IL, where full military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #263. Family will meet with friends immediately following the service for a time of fellowship. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln.



