Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Herbert Banks
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield, IL
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield, IL
Herbert Eugene "Herbie" Banks


1961 - 2020
Herbert Eugene "Herbie" Banks Obituary
Herbert "Herbie" Eugene Banks 1961 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mr. Herbert "Herbie" Eugene Banks, 59, was born January 19, 1961 to the loving union of Robert and Dorothy Banks in Springfield, IL.
The sixth child and the second son born into the Banks household, Herbie followed family tradition and gave his life to Christ at Union Baptist Church at an early age. He served on the junior usher board until he graduated from Southeast High School in 1979.
Funeral Services Friday, February 7, 2020 at Union Baptist Church, 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Pastor Steven E. Richie Officiating.
Visitation: 10am-11am
Service: 11am-12pm
Interment at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Remember
