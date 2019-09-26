|
|
Herbert N. Tragethon II 1938 - 2019
Scottsdale, AZ—Herbert N. Tragethon II , 81,passed away on September 21. Herb was born in Springfield, Illinois on March 16, 1938.
He attended Springfield High School and played sports being selected to All State baseball team as a pitcher. He went to college at the University of Tulsa in Ok where he was VP of the student council and on the debating team. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and President of his pledge class.
He attended University of Tulsa Law School until he was pulled out during the Cuban Crises as he was a reserve in the U. S. Navy. He was stationed at San Diego on the USS Ranger, being a member of Fighter Squadron 96. At the end of his service in 1964, he moved to Scottsdale. He attended the GOP convention in San Francisco and proudly introduced a Goldwater Cigarette Lighter with Barry Goldwater's picture on it and a soft drink called Goldwater. He held jobs in sales until he entered the toy business in the late 1960's. Under Trage-Toys, he introduced the Flying Turtle, Pro-yo, Whirleo and other toy items. He also introduced nationwide two extremely successful items called Evil Teeth and Vampire Blood. In the 1970s he opened up a toy store called Toy Kingdom in Phoenix and Scottsdale.
Beginning in 1981, he took up real estate, selling only land in Scottsdale and Phoenix specializing in selling large tracks of 40-640 acres in the Pinnacle Peak area. He basically was one of the top 3 realtors in the Rio Verde and sold thousands of acres of land. He was President of Cowboy Land, Inc and Cowboy Investments until 2016. In the early 1990s, being a kid at heart, he got back into toys, opening the largest stuffed animal store, Stuff'd, Fluff'd, and Puff'd, in the country with stores in Scottsdale, Las Vegas, and Honolulu.
He is survived by his sister Marta Stanton, family and friends. He will always be remembered for his smile, sense of humor, enthusiasm and personality.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 1 from 10-11 A.M. at Bisch and Son Funeral Home at 505 E. Allen with a Graveside Service held immediately following at 11:30 A.M. at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Please visit the online obituary at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
