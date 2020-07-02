Herbert "Uncle Herbie" Owens 1958 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Herbert "Uncle Herbie" Owens, 62, of Springfield, died at 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Herbie was born March 1, 1958, in Springfield, the son of Herbert D. and Mary E. Charles Owens.
He was known as Uncle Herbie by those who knew him best. Herbie attended St. Joseph's grade school and Lincoln Land Community College. He was employed by Goodwill Industries. Herbie was most proud of his nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews and loved being an uncle more than anything. He was a very special person and left an impact on everyone who was blessed enough to know him. Herbie was a sweet, innocent soul and one of God's faithful angels here on earth. When he wasn't talking about his nieces and nephews, Herbie was drawing pictures, making cards (he never missed a birthday) or reading.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Herbie is survived by his sister, Patty (Ted) Montez of Springfield; nieces and nephews, Melissa (Buck) Sebring of Springfield, Angela (Kris) Mann of Riverton, Sarah (Mike) Weakly of Sherman, Jonathan Sklenka of Cornland, and Joe Sklenka of Springfield; great-nieces and nephews, Oakley and Huntley Sebring, Raymond and Lillian Mann, Briar Weakly, Joe, Taylor, Kameron, Kaiden, Hunter, and Jayce Sklenka; several cousins; and special friends, Chuck and Agnes Budinger.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. A funeral ceremony will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Private family burial will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Goodwill Industries, Land of Lincoln, Attn: Donations, 1220 Outer Park Dr., Springfield, IL 62704.
